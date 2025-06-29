What The Knocking Sound Coming From Your Diesel Engine May Be (And If You Can Fix It)

Sound coming from your engine bay is typically very normal, as it means the engine is working and providing power to help move your vehicle. Most drivers have an idea of what their vehicle should sound like, as they drive it nearly every single day. When that familiar sound begins to evolve into a worrisome engine noise, it means you'll likely be spending a decent amount of money to fix it.

For diesel engines specifically, they tend to be much louder than gasoline-powered engines anyway, so it may not be as easy to hear the sound of the engine knocking when it happens. There are a few different types of knocking sounds that can occur, including a rattling sound, a ticking noise, and a knocking noise. Each of those three sounds can mean a number of things, but the first is that you need to either fix your engine yourself or bring it to a mechanic.

If you hear a knocking sound coming from your diesel engine, the most likely culprit is the fuel injectors. If the fuel injectors are not properly lubricated, they can mistime the fuel releases with the up and down motion of the pistons. This, in turn, has the possibility to result in a loud knocking sound.