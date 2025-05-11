Gasoline Vs. Diesel Engines: Which Pollutes More? It's Complicated

Named after Rudolf Diesel, who invented it in 1893, the diesel engine is often associated with a dirty, smoky exhaust — an admittedly nebulous impression in no small part fueled by the black clouds of smoke that often billow in the wake of our diesel-powered trucks and trains. Despite their reputation for higher efficiency and lower carbon emissions, diesel passenger cars never really caught on in the U.S. like they did in Europe. To be sure, diesel and turbodiesel can still satiate a new SUV owner's appetite for torque, but in 2025, the diesel power options are becoming fewer and farther between.

Advertisement

Not so long ago, diesel cars were promoted as an environmentally friendly solution. However, any promise of an upswing in diesel passenger vehicles in the U.S. was dealt a blow after a 2015 West Virginia University study: VW executives were forced to admit they were fudging emissions figures with software secretly fitted to half a million vehicles in the U.S., and 11 million worldwide. Confidence in diesel's green credentials took a massive hit, especially in the U.S.

Concern over engine pollution has been around as long as the engine itself. As science brings ever more damning evidence to the table, improvements to both gas and diesel engine design rise to meet the challenge. Of course the argument over which is cleaner still rages, but how meaningful is such debate in the light of the highly regulated environment in which car manufacturers operate today?

Advertisement