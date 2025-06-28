Why Did French Cars Have Yellow Headlights?

There's a good chance that if you spot an old French car on a European road, its headlights will be glowing yellow instead of white. This was not a personal choice of a driver or a flashy add-on to give the cars a distinct look. In fact, for more than five decades, yellow headlights were the law in France. From 1937 to 1992, every vehicle on French roads was required to use them.

These yellow beams, officially called selective yellow headlights, became a familiar sight across Europe. The idea behind them was simple: Yellow light was believed to reduce glare and help drivers stay more alert during night driving. In fact, a study conducted in the 1930s even suggested that yellow light improved visibility by 8%.

French engineers and lawmakers believed that even a small improvement in safety while driving at night was worth pursuing. Although newer research later challenged that claim, the rule stayed in place long enough to become a signature part of France's automotive identity.