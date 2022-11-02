This Rare Citroen Is Getting Restored Back To Its Oddball Roots

Citroen has never hesitated to build oddities. The venerable French automaker ranks with the top shops for delivering function and form at the cost of predictability, standardization, and/or sanity. As documented lovers of weird old cars, we're delighted to hear that one of Citroen's strangest — and largest — experiments is set for a no-expense-spared restoration.

Ever since its founding in 1919, Citroen has pushed for innovation. Widely credited as the first mass-production car company outside the U.S., Citroen's innovations include the first steel-bodied car, the first commercial vehicle in France to sport a closed cab, and the first hydraulic self-leveling suspension.

Along with its reputation for innovation, the Citroen name has consistently been associated with small, economical, and frankly adorable cars suited to city life. Citroen is rightly proud of its ability to deliver inexpensive, utilitarian rides for people more concerned about going to the grocery and back than going around the Nurburgring. So where on Earth did this bizarre beast of a bus come from?

[Featured image by FOTO:FORTEPAN/Urbán Tamás via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]