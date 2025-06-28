What Are Suspension Bushings? (And How To Tell If Yours Are Worn Out)

When people think about the suspension of a car, they might think of the shocks or the tie rods, or even the steering mechanism, but there are smaller parts, too. Bushings are relatively small rubber or polyeutherene rings found where parts connect, and they play a huge role in making sure that your ride is smooth and safe. They help with everything from how the car handles bumps, to the alignment of the wheels, and even how the steering connects to the suspension. The number of bushings depends on the design of the suspension.

Bushings wear out over time. Factory original bushings are often made of rubber, which can dry out or be eaten away by chemicals that splash onto it. They rarely fail suddenly, so unlike a blowout on a tire, bushing wear and tear does not create a sudden emergency. If you suspect that there is a problem, but it isn't affecting the car's performance, you have time to have them inspected.

Worn or damaged bushings affect a car differently depending on where they are. Sometimes, you can learn about the condition of the bushings while driving. Some are not so obvious, though, and you need to examine them.