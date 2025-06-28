What Is The Discharge Rate Of Tesla EV Batteries & How Long Would It Take To Completely Drain?

To calculate the discharge rates of EV batteries, we first need to understand how lithium-ion batteries work and how they are used. Nearly all electric vehicles on the market today feature a lithium-ion battery underneath the floor, capable of producing immense power for small vehicles. There are two main types of lithium-ion batteries, with the most common in the U.S. being a mixture of aluminum, cobalt, manganese, and nickel, or a mixture of cobalt, nickel, and manganese (without the aluminum). The second main type of EV battery is the lithium-iron-phosphate battery, which is popular in China.

Since neither of these two battery types is perfect, both tend to lose some of their charge as the vehicle sits idle. This passive loss of electrical power is referred to as discharge, and given enough time, the battery can lose all of its electrical power. Most brands opt not to release that information, although Tesla is transparent about the battery discharge of its cars.

According to the Tesla Model Y owner's manual, the EV's battery "can discharge at a rate of approximately 1% per day, though the discharge rate may vary depending on environmental factors." Basically, that means that it would take about 100 days for a fully charged Tesla Model Y to drain its battery completely.