How One Accident Blew Up A Nuclear Missile Silo In Arkansas

Nuclear missile silos are some of the most important strategic assets in the United States' Nuclear Triad. Because of this, silos are heavily defensible with massive overhead doors hardened against taking a direct nuclear strike (theoretically). The U.S. has invested millions into these locations since they first entered service in 1959. The nation spent around $170 million in the 1960s ($1.85 billion in 2025) on each silo, so they were considerably expensive areas to maintain, and ensuring their survivability during peacetime and in a potential nuclear conflict was paramount.

Because of this, it's unfathomable that in 1980, a missile silo in Arkansan blew up because of an accident, and no, the missile didn't go off or anything of the sort. Not only did the accident result in the destruction of a multi-million-dollar strategic nuclear asset, but it was so bad that the United States shut down the Titan II missile program. The accident was catastrophic, but it wasn't reported in detail to the world until the following year, when Walter Pincus, a reporter for the Washington Post, provided a detailed report of the incident to the Arkansas Times.

The accident was incredibly destructive, resulting in an explosion that killed an Airman and blasted a nine megaton hydrogen bomb 100 feet into the air. It was such a monumental incident that it shifted American policy regarding its intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) programs, and the site has since been listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Here's what happened on that fateful day on September 19, 1980, just outside of Damascus, Arkansas.