How Samsung's Ultra-Slim Galaxy S25 Edge May Help Solve The Fold's Biggest Issue

Samsung turned a new chapter this year with the launch of an ultra-slim phone called the Galaxy S25 Edge, kicking off a trend that is now popular among Chinese smartphone brands. But achieving a thickness of just 5.8 millimeters is no small feat, especially with the large camera sensors and the weight of a power-hungry processor that stresses the battery life and thermals. Samsung achieved it, regardless, and that fundamental tech stack may help solve the biggest problem for the company's next-gen foldable phones — their size.

While making an ultra-slim or compact phone, especially one with a fire-breathing processor, heat dissipation becomes a crucial challenge. In my time with Samsung's smallish and entry-point Galaxy S2x series phones, I often ran into on-screen warnings about the device running hot during camera capture or playing games. To tackle that challenge, the vapor chamber inside the Galaxy S25 is 10 percent larger than the one fitted inside the thicker Galaxy S25+ smartphone. This is no ordinary vapor chamber, says the company.

"Samsung introduced a new 'hole structure' — a first for Galaxy smartphones — in which a portion of the front metal frame was removed to allow more direct heat transfer from the application processor to the vapor chamber," the Korean electronics giant explains. There's also a new thermal interface material that is fitted around the surrounding components to handle the heat emerging from those areas, a clever strategy to manage thermals without maximizing chassis size.