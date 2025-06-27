Yes, DeWalt Had A Motorcycle Custom Built - Here's What Kind Of Bike It Is

DeWalt recently commissioned the creation of a custom motorcycle that was designed to represent the brand during a company event. The tool manufacturer makes a few products aimed at general automotive repair, but it isn't intrinsically connected to the world of custom motorcycles, so it's natural for fans to wonder who exactly is making this machine.

This wasn't a brand partnership between DeWalt and a major motorcycle manufacturer, like when Gucci partnered with Microsoft to build the most expensive Xbox ever made, but rather a completely bespoke, one-of-a-kind bike that DeWalt commissioned from the custom design shop, Thornton Hundred Motorcycle – giving them only a week and a half to prepare the bike to be showcased at the event. So, while there is a black and yellow DeWalt motorcycle out there in the world, it's probably safe to assume that you won't be seeing any DeWalt-branded bikes appearing at your local dealership anytime soon.

It might be that the peculiarity of this custom design was the point, since the creation of a DeWalt bike appears to have piqued the curiosity of several enthusiasts from the worlds of power tools and custom motorcycles alike. In fact, many of you might be interested in learning a bit more about the Triumph Bonneville T120 1200 that serves as the foundation for this custom machine, as well as the modifications Thornton Hundred Motorcycle made in order to bring it more in line with DeWalt's values of rugged craftsmanship, intentional design, and raw performance.