The Record-Shattering Stunt That Gave The Triumph Bonneville Its Name

The Bonneville Salt Flats are home to the craziest race you may never have heard of. It's 30,000 acres of salt in Utah left behind when a lake dried up and has been a proving ground for the world's fastest vehicles on land for nearly a century. It's the perfect environment for pushing limits, as evidenced by the Thrust SSC breaking the sound barrier at a speed of just over 763 mph there. But it's not only cars that set records at the Bonneville Salt Flats — motorcycles have also performed incredible feats, led by British bike brand Triumph.

In 1954, rider Jack Dale attempted to break the motorcycle speed record on his Triumph Thunderbird. He was so dedicated to this endeavor that he wore only swim trunks in hopes of improving his aerodynamics. The following year, Johnny Allen set a record of 193 mph in a 15-foot-long motorcycle developed by Triumph called the Devil's Arrow. This record was beaten by a German motorcycle team a few months later, prompting Triumph's team to return to the Salt Flats in an attempt to earn back the title of the world's fastest motorcycle.

The Triumph team had no problem taking it back. The Texas Cee-Gar team, led by Johnny Allen, reached 214 mph in 1956, a record that lasted for six years. In honor of the Cee-Gar team's incredible performance, Triumph introduced a bike in 1958 called the Triumph T120 Bonneville. It was first shown at the Earls Court Bike Show and went on sale a year later, eventually becoming one of the most iconic motorcycles of all time.

