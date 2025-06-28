Why Are So Many Cars In Nevada Missing License Plates?

Within the state of Nevada, there have been numerous sightings of vehicles that do not have license plates. Called ghost cars, the vehicles have been seen in Las Vegas and other cities within Nevada and have caused enough interest to be featured on local news. In one of the earliest reports of this phenomenon, the local news station KTNV Channel 13 featured a segment in 2024 that showed cars that were either parked or driving around with no visible license plates. In addition, other vehicles were spotted as having covered, obscured, or fake license plates

From the news segment, Nevada DMV Enforcement Division Chief J.D. Decker mentioned that the problem began in 2020 when the Nevada DMV shut down due to COVID-19. With its offices closed, owners could not register their vehicles, and in response, the then-Governor of Nevada implemented an extension for vehicle registrations. In a related report from News 3 Las Vegas from 2024, Division Chief J.D. Decker again mentioned that the increase in the number of unregistered vehicles started during the pandemic when people didn't register their vehicles, which seems to have carried on until today.

Alongside forgoing registration, Officer Decker indicated other reasons why vehicles are unregistered, including vehicles with issues like being unable to pass emissions tests, which are mandated in Nevada, or those that have a salvage title, which is illegal and cannot be registered in the state. Information published by the Nevada DMV states that renewal notices are mailed to owners 30 days before expiration, and even if owners do not receive the notice, they are required to renew their registrations on time, as there is no grace period.