Why Are So Many Cars In Nevada Missing License Plates?
Within the state of Nevada, there have been numerous sightings of vehicles that do not have license plates. Called ghost cars, the vehicles have been seen in Las Vegas and other cities within Nevada and have caused enough interest to be featured on local news. In one of the earliest reports of this phenomenon, the local news station KTNV Channel 13 featured a segment in 2024 that showed cars that were either parked or driving around with no visible license plates. In addition, other vehicles were spotted as having covered, obscured, or fake license plates
From the news segment, Nevada DMV Enforcement Division Chief J.D. Decker mentioned that the problem began in 2020 when the Nevada DMV shut down due to COVID-19. With its offices closed, owners could not register their vehicles, and in response, the then-Governor of Nevada implemented an extension for vehicle registrations. In a related report from News 3 Las Vegas from 2024, Division Chief J.D. Decker again mentioned that the increase in the number of unregistered vehicles started during the pandemic when people didn't register their vehicles, which seems to have carried on until today.
Alongside forgoing registration, Officer Decker indicated other reasons why vehicles are unregistered, including vehicles with issues like being unable to pass emissions tests, which are mandated in Nevada, or those that have a salvage title, which is illegal and cannot be registered in the state. Information published by the Nevada DMV states that renewal notices are mailed to owners 30 days before expiration, and even if owners do not receive the notice, they are required to renew their registrations on time, as there is no grace period.
Compliance is important to avoid hefty fees
To help owners register their vehicles, the state of Nevada allows online registrations through the DMV for the State of Nevada website or by booking an appointment at its offices. According to Nevada State law NRS 482.275, most vehicles, except motorcycles and trailers, are required to display front and rear license plates at all times. Nevada State Legislature AB288 categorizes driving without a valid registration or license plates as a civil penalty with a substantial fine of $1,000 but can be lowered to $200 if proof of registration is provided during the hearing.
In a follow-up report a year after airing its first feature, KTNV Channel 13 was again able to find vehicles without license plates within Nevada. The station reached out once more to the Nevada DMV Enforcement Division and was informed that the agency has been continuously monitoring and apprehending violators but has difficulty due to the limited number of manpower available. Spread out across the state are only 29 compliance enforcement officers who need to keep track of the 2.7 million vehicles in Nevada.
Vehicle registration is important for a newly purchased car, or for vehicles already registered, it must be renewed on time. As a mandatory legal requirement, it helps maintain road safety and generates government revenue. In addition, because registration would normally require insurance coverage, it reduces financial risk on the vehicle owner and other parties should an accident occur. Within Nevada, car registration and proper insurance coverage are a must because it is an at-fault state, meaning the person who causes the accident is responsible for the damages, and if unable to pay, victims can claim compensation by going after the vehicle owner's assets.