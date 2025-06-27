Google Pixel 9 Pro Vs. Samsung Galaxy S25: Which Phone Has The Better Battery? (According To Reviews)
Two of the most powerful Android phones you can buy in the United States are the Google Pixel 9 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S25. Both companies are flag bearers for the best of Android, so it's always fascinating to see how their latest phones differ.
The Pixel 9 Pro is one of Google's top models for this cycle, alongside the Pixel 9 Pro XL, but that cycle is almost over. The company has generally released new Pixel phones in the late summer or early fall, and the 9 Pro was released in August 2024. It pairs Google's Tensor G4 processor with a 4,700 milliamp-hour battery. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S25 was announced in January 2025, so it's approaching the middle of its refresh cycle. Like the more premium Galaxy S25 Ultra, it comes with Qualcomm's latest and best mobile processor, the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, but has a somewhat smaller 4,000 milliamp-hour battery. However, other specs also differ across the board, from screen size and resolution to software. Google runs a custom version of Android on Pixel devices, whereas Samsung runs its in-house One UI 7 skin that adds enough tweaks to feel noticeably different.
For those who prioritize battery and are choosing between the two, it's crucial to know which will last longer, and how much longer. We combed through reviews of both devices, as well as head-to-head tests, to figure out the answer. Although you might assume the Pixel would outlast the Galaxy's smaller cell, the answer was far more surprising.
Reviews show similar battery life between the Galaxy S25 and Pixel 9 Pro
Looking at reviews, we found outlets that had posted reviews for both devices with the same testing process, then compared their results. Here, we found results that were mostly in line with the head-to-head battery tests, but outliers cropped up, too.
PC Mag ran the same battery test on both devices, streaming an HD video from YouTube with Wi-Fi enabled and the screen cranked to maximum brightness. In those respective reviews, the Galaxy S25 managed to last 14 hours and 15 minutes, while the Pixel 9 Pro croaked after 17 hours and 25 minutes. This seems more in line with the expectations of the latter phone's larger battery. However, the two devices were once again in a dead heat when subjected to GSMArena's tests, which relied on a mix of calling, web browsing, video playback, and gaming. It clocked the Galaxy's endurance at 13 hours and 9 minutes, a result that the Pixel barely edged out by a measly two minutes. Those results more closely reflect real-world results, though there are steps you can take to maximize your device's battery life.
Ultimately, both phones appear to have robust batteries, but the Galaxy S25 pulls ahead on a per-watt basis, using its smaller battery more efficiently than the Pixel 9 Pro overall. However, the 9 Pro has a slightly larger, higher resolution display at 6.3 inches and 495 pixels per inch (ppi) compared to 6.2 at 416 ppi on the S25. The pixel also has a higher peak brightness (3,000 nits versus 2,600). All of that will draw more power, which further explains these results.