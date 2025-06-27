Google Pixel 9 Pro Vs. Samsung Galaxy S25: Which Phone Has The Better Battery? (According To Reviews)

Two of the most powerful Android phones you can buy in the United States are the Google Pixel 9 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S25. Both companies are flag bearers for the best of Android, so it's always fascinating to see how their latest phones differ.

The Pixel 9 Pro is one of Google's top models for this cycle, alongside the Pixel 9 Pro XL, but that cycle is almost over. The company has generally released new Pixel phones in the late summer or early fall, and the 9 Pro was released in August 2024. It pairs Google's Tensor G4 processor with a 4,700 milliamp-hour battery. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S25 was announced in January 2025, so it's approaching the middle of its refresh cycle. Like the more premium Galaxy S25 Ultra, it comes with Qualcomm's latest and best mobile processor, the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, but has a somewhat smaller 4,000 milliamp-hour battery. However, other specs also differ across the board, from screen size and resolution to software. Google runs a custom version of Android on Pixel devices, whereas Samsung runs its in-house One UI 7 skin that adds enough tweaks to feel noticeably different.

For those who prioritize battery and are choosing between the two, it's crucial to know which will last longer, and how much longer. We combed through reviews of both devices, as well as head-to-head tests, to figure out the answer. Although you might assume the Pixel would outlast the Galaxy's smaller cell, the answer was far more surprising.