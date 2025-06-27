Can You Charge An 18V Ryobi Battery Via USB-C?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ryobi may not be the power tool maker that invented Rechargeable lithium-ion battery technology, but the manufacturer is leveraging that tech as well as any company in the game. If nothing else, Ryobi has outpaced many of the other major players in the power tool arena in terms of the sheer volume of Lithium-Ion-powered devices, with the numbers well into the hundreds between its 40V and 18V lineups alone.

Those numbers are likely to swell if gas-powered small engine bans like the one in California continue to be enacted in the U.S. and beyond, though with more than 300 devices already outfitted with 18V power, one has to wonder how many more Ryobi could feasibly add to its lineup. Of course, one of the highlights of Ryobi's 18V line is that its battery packs are interchangeable with other 18V devices. Despite that welcome cost-saving convenience, you will still need to sort out ways to keep those Lithium-Ion Batteries charged and ready for action.

Ryobi does, in fact, manufacture several different chargers for its 18V power sources, and often even includes one with many device kits that come with a battery pack. Apart from those standard chargers, Ryobi also makes a handful of special devices suitable for charging 18V batteries when you're in need. One of them is even equipped to allow charging via a USB-C cable. Per its Ryobi product page, that device can charge a 1.5 Ah battery in under an hour.