What Coolant Does Cummins Recommend You Use (And Do You Have To?)

First off, it's a premixed solution, which means no water needs to be added. This helps avoid dilution errors during top-ups or full fills. It is made from propylene glycol, which is a big thumbs-up due to its less toxic content when compared it to the more common ethylene glycol. In simpler terms, it is safer to handle and even biodegradable, though, of course, you still shouldn't pour it down the drain. Since it doesn't contain 2-EH acids, it's also gentler on seals, plastics, gaskets, and various metals in your cooling system. That's one less thing to worry about.

Plus, PGXL Vital is free from borates, nitrites, amines, phosphates, and silicates — chemicals that can harm engine components over time. It even comes with scale inhibitors, preventing build-up on hot surfaces. When it's time for a checkup, Cummins recommends using Fleetguard test strips (CC36089) every 12 months, 250,000 kilometers, or 4,000 hours, whichever comes first. The results will help make sure the coolant is still doing its job, and your engine stays protected without overcomplicating the maintenance process.

If you're switching to PGXL Vital from another coolant, Cummins suggests doing a full flush and refill, and using Fleetguard Restore or Restore Plus to clean the system. This ensures no cross-contamination. Once it's in, using coolant filtration is recommended to reduce wear and keep things running smoothly.