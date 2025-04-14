If you own a Cummins-powered vehicle, there's only one name you'll consistently hear when it comes to engine oil: Valvoline Premium Blue. The product is the only engine oil exclusively endorsed and co-developed by Cummins, and it's used as the factory fill in many of its engines across highway, off-highway, and power generation applications.

Advertisement

Premium Blue is available in multiple variants, including 15W-40, 10W-30, and 5W-40, and is formulated to meet demanding use cases such as high-load operation, extended idling, and exposure to extreme temperatures. Cummins also backs Valvoline's Premium Blue One Solution Gen2, which is designed for mixed-fuel fleets and supports extended drain intervals, up to 5,000 miles longer than standard limits when used in compatible Cummins X15 engines.

Valvoline's formulations include additive systems that target oxidation resistance, soot control, and deposit prevention. Some variants, such as the Premium Blue Extreme line, use full synthetic base oils for additional stability in severe operating conditions.

Advertisement

While other oils may be compatible if they meet Cummins Engineering Standards, Premium Blue remains the only product developed in direct collaboration with Cummins. As such, it is listed on service documents and technical bulletins as the recommended choice for maintaining performance and engine cleanliness across the full service life.