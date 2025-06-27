How China Bought The Italian Tire Company Pirelli And What Italy Is Doing About It

Milan-based tiremaker Pirelli is at a crossroads after Chinese state-owned chemical and rubber company ChemChina took a 37% majority stake in the company for a staggering $7.7 billion back in 2015. The deal gave ChemChina, which has since merged with another Chinese state-owned company, Sinochem, unfettered access to Pirelli's tire-making strategies and technologies. For Pirelli, the cash infusion is crucial for exploring new tire technologies and expanding its presence in the Chinese market.

Moreover, the deal came with provisions, such as allowing Pirelli's Italian management to remain in place after the acquisition and granting veto powers to Italian investors on certain management-related decisions. As to how ChemChina bought into Pirelli, J.P. Morgan provided a €6.8 billion ($7.3 billion) bridge loan to finance the takeover bid. ChemChina has been on the lookout for companies to acquire before its 2015 takeover of Pirelli, and things were relatively quiet and calm a few years after the buyout. In 2018, Pirelli took a 49% stake in a joint venture with Jining Shenzhou Tyre Co. to open a new tire manufacturing plant in China.

However, the honeymoon between ChemChina (now Sinochem) and Pirelli took a sour note when the Chinese company told the Italian government that it was planning to update and renew its existing shareholder agreement with the Italian tiremaker in 2023. Pirelli's 150+ years of Italian heritage were at stake, so the Italian government took drastic steps to safeguard the tiremaker's numerous patents, research, and technologies.