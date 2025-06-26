Does The Hybrid Toyota 4Runner Have A Better MPG Than Non-Hybrid Models? The Answer Might Surprise You

Toyota tossed a curveball with the 2025 4Runner. When a company like Toyota gives one of its flagships its first design overhaul in over a decade, people tend to pay attention. With this model, it gave us not just a new generation, but the first to offer a hybrid powertrain. The greener variant of the 2025 Toyota 4Runner is branded i‑Force Max. It's a hybrid that pairs a turbocharged engine with an electric motor. On paper, hybrids usually sip gas, but in the midsize SUV world, things seldom stay in the lane you expect.

With the hybrid option, Toyota eliminated the third row and reconfigured the cargo space to fit the battery. But is this accommodation as worthwhile as advertised? Does the hybrid actually sip fuel while the gas model gulps? Or is the eco‑advantage just greenwashed marketing? All these are questions we'll answer by digging into EPA figures, owner logs, and expert feedback. With that in mind, prepare to be surprised as we find out whether the Hybrid Toyota 4Runner has a better mpg than non-hybrid models.