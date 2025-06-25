3 Google Chrome Alternatives For Your iPhone

If Safari isn't your go-to browser on iPhone, there's a good chance you're using Chrome instead. Many users default to Chrome because of its tight integration with the Google ecosystem and the fact that they already use it on our computers. However, that doesn't necessarily make it the best choice for iPhone users. While you may stick to Chrome out of habit or convenience, by doing so, you could be missing out on browsers with features that are better suited to your needs.

Apple requires all third-party browsers on iPhone to use its WebKit engine, although recent changes allow exceptions in the European Union. What that means for you as a user is that when you install a browser like Chrome or Firefox, it's running on the same engine as Safari, just with a different look and features. That levels the playing field in terms of speed and performance, so the real differences come down to design, privacy, and built-in tools.

While there are many things that make Chrome unique, what makes these alternative browsers stand out is that many come with extras like stronger default privacy settings, built-in tracker blocking, automatic data clearing, and some even have bonus tools like VPN support. So even though Chrome may feel familiar, it's not always the most efficient or secure option available.