Why Do Some Military Fighter Jets Have A Needle On The Front?

Every part of a fighter jet has a job to do. Even the tiny things that don't seem important at first, like that thin metal rod sticking out from the nose in jets like F-16, actually serve a purpose. That needle-shaped piece is called a Pitot tube, or a pitot-static tube. It plays a key role in keeping the jet safe by calculating its speed through the air. Without it, the pilot would be missing one of the most critical pieces of information. While newer systems have evolved, the Pitot tube remains one of the most reliable tools ever used in flight.

So, how does it work? Have you ever held your hand out of a moving car and felt the force of the wind? The Pitot tube works similarly. It collects ram pressure from the air hitting the front while also using tiny side ports to measure the surrounding atmospheric pressure. By comparing both, it helps the instruments calculate airspeed. Without it, a pilot risks flying too slow or too fast, and either of these can be dangerous.