Here's What CR-V Stands For On Your Honda And How It's Different From The HR-V

With crossovers and SUVs regularly dominating the sales charts, and now overtaking sedans in sales rankings, there's no understating just how important the CR-V is for Honda. While it used to be the Accord and Civic that were the perennial favorites at the top of Honda's sales charts, the CR-V has been Honda's best-selling model in America since 2017. In 2024 alone, Honda sold over 400,000 CR-Vs in America, outselling every other vehicle in the company's lineup by a huge margin.

SlashGear's own experience with Honda's sales champ made it easy to see why buyers like this crossover so much. We had good things to say about the latest Honda CR-V, especially in hybrid form, which delivers an excellent blend of fuel economy, comfort, refinement, and surprisingly good driving dynamics.

First emerging in the mid-1990s, the CR-V, or Comfort Runabout Vehicle was essentially a taller, higher-riding Honda Civic that could be had with an available all-wheel-drive system. Though the CR-V has evolved a lot in the 30 years since it debuted, it still uses that same basic formula today. Let's dig in a little further to see how the CR-V name originated, and also how the CR-V compares to Honda's similarly named HR-V.