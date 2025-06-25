How Much Weight Can A Milwaukee Packout Toolbox Hold?

When people think of the major power tool brands on the market today, a few specific names likely come to mind. Alongside such giants as Ryobi and DeWalt is Milwaukee, which has been in the power tool game since 1924. The brand has a vast range of tools at buyers' disposal, making typical and specialty jobs alike easy — just as easy as building a collection of Milwaukee tools for home or business use. Even third-party companies make must-have Milwaukee accessories worth trying out, improving on the company's offerings while also eating up limited storage space.

Over time, a Milwaukee collection can be tough to store and move around. That's where the Milwaukee Packout line of storage containers comes in. Not only is this modular toolbox system capable of organizing and storing your ever-expanding Milwaukee arsenal, but these boxes are all about durability. No matter the box you pick, you can trust that your tools will be safe from normal and unexpected wear and tear. Of course, it should be said that Milwaukee Packout containers aren't indestructible. Even they have their limits, like the amount of weight they can safely hold, for example.

There isn't a one-size-fits-all answer when it comes to the matter of Packout weight limits. Milwaukee offers Packout toolboxes capable of holding anywhere between 50 to 250 pounds, so before you buy, it's worth knowing what a given container can handle.