How Much Weight Can A Milwaukee Packout Toolbox Hold?
When people think of the major power tool brands on the market today, a few specific names likely come to mind. Alongside such giants as Ryobi and DeWalt is Milwaukee, which has been in the power tool game since 1924. The brand has a vast range of tools at buyers' disposal, making typical and specialty jobs alike easy — just as easy as building a collection of Milwaukee tools for home or business use. Even third-party companies make must-have Milwaukee accessories worth trying out, improving on the company's offerings while also eating up limited storage space.
Over time, a Milwaukee collection can be tough to store and move around. That's where the Milwaukee Packout line of storage containers comes in. Not only is this modular toolbox system capable of organizing and storing your ever-expanding Milwaukee arsenal, but these boxes are all about durability. No matter the box you pick, you can trust that your tools will be safe from normal and unexpected wear and tear. Of course, it should be said that Milwaukee Packout containers aren't indestructible. Even they have their limits, like the amount of weight they can safely hold, for example.
There isn't a one-size-fits-all answer when it comes to the matter of Packout weight limits. Milwaukee offers Packout toolboxes capable of holding anywhere between 50 to 250 pounds, so before you buy, it's worth knowing what a given container can handle.
Many Packout boxes handle 50 pounds or less
Looking over Milwaukee's Packout toolbox offerings, one finds a lot of variation. Many of the Packout containers tend to have a capacity 50 pounds or less. First and foremost is the stationary Packout cabinet, which has a weight capacity of 50 pounds. It should be noted that it also has a transit weight capacity of 25 pounds, so if you plan on moving it around, you should stay at that threshold. Though it lacks a lid and is more or less just a plastic box, the Packout crate also has a weight capacity of 50 pounds in case you want to use it as a makeshift toolbox.
As for more organized Packout toolboxes, there are plenty that come in at the 50-pound weight capacity mark. The Packout two-drawer toolbox, three-drawer toolbox, multi-depth three-drawer toolbox, and four-drawer toolbox all top out at 50 pounds of tools. Unlike the cabinet and the crate, these Packout containers at least have the added security of metal reinforced corners and a locking security bar — which can be improved with one of the several methods of locking a Packout — to prevent the drawers from sliding open. Still, just because these added measures are present doesn't mean that the 50-pound limit is a mere suggestion. You should adhere to the limit for the safety of you and your tools.
If your tools seem like too much for these containers, worry not. There are Packout containers capable of handling much more weight.
Some Packout containers go well beyond 50 pounds
Seemingly knowing that toolboxes can and often do get quite full, Milwaukee's Packout line expands far beyond the options above. Several Packout containers can hold significantly more than 50 pounds. On the smaller end in terms of size are the Packout toolbox and tool case. Both of these storage boxes boast a weight capacity of up to 75 pounds. The case comes with a foam insert, while the toolbox includes an interior organization tray, so you can keep your belongings organized to boot.
Moving up a bit in size is the Packout compact toolbox, which also has a weight capacity of 75 pounds. Size and weight limits then increase with the Packout large and extra-large toolboxes. Both containers soar into the triple-digits with weight capacities of 100 pounds. As if that wasn't impressive enough, some Packout containers go even further than that. The Packout rolling toolbox and rolling drawer toolbox are both capable of holding up to 250 pounds, so if you have absurd amounts of heavy tools and supplies to lug around, these are the ones for you.
Though the smallest and biggest of the Packout containers are all durable and able to store plenty of tools, clearly not all of them are made equal. Some are intended for lighter loads, while others can go impressively high, seeking to meet the needs of all Milwaukee users.