Should You Be Worried About Your 4Runner Getting Stolen?

You get up in the morning, coffee in your hands, ready for a new day, only to freeze in your tracks. Your driveway is empty! This is every car owner's worst nightmare. According to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration (NHTSA), a vehicle was stolen every 37 seconds in the United States in 2024. As alarming as it sounds, it marks a 17% decrease from the previous year. The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) reported fewer than one million vehicles were stolen in 2024 (850,708 units).

Regardless of the decline in car theft, someone in the United States wakes up every day and finds their car missing — that alone is enough to send everyone into a frenzy. However, not every vehicle ranks high on the hotlist for car thieves. Fortunately, the Toyota 4Runner isn't one of them. It's popular, rugged, and with a massive following among overlanders, but for car thieves, the 4Runner isn't an easy target. It features Toyota's enhanced modern car security and is not in high demand for parts or for quick sale.

Still, that doesn't mean the Toyota 4Runner owners are in the clear. While it may be harder to steal compared to other modern SUVs, it's not entirely off car thieves' radar. The 4Runner checks a few boxes that can make it an appealing target. It's reliable, built to last, and has a high resale value in the used-car market.