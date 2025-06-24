Should You Be Worried About Your 4Runner Getting Stolen?
You get up in the morning, coffee in your hands, ready for a new day, only to freeze in your tracks. Your driveway is empty! This is every car owner's worst nightmare. According to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration (NHTSA), a vehicle was stolen every 37 seconds in the United States in 2024. As alarming as it sounds, it marks a 17% decrease from the previous year. The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) reported fewer than one million vehicles were stolen in 2024 (850,708 units).
Regardless of the decline in car theft, someone in the United States wakes up every day and finds their car missing — that alone is enough to send everyone into a frenzy. However, not every vehicle ranks high on the hotlist for car thieves. Fortunately, the Toyota 4Runner isn't one of them. It's popular, rugged, and with a massive following among overlanders, but for car thieves, the 4Runner isn't an easy target. It features Toyota's enhanced modern car security and is not in high demand for parts or for quick sale.
Still, that doesn't mean the Toyota 4Runner owners are in the clear. While it may be harder to steal compared to other modern SUVs, it's not entirely off car thieves' radar. The 4Runner checks a few boxes that can make it an appealing target. It's reliable, built to last, and has a high resale value in the used-car market.
The Toyota 4Runner is not a top target for thieves
The Toyota 4Runner is not a prime target for car thieves because it is not in high demand in the parts market. According to the NICB 2023 Hot Wheels report, the top stolen cars in the U.S. include the Chevrolet Silverado, Ford F-Series, and Honda Civic. In 2024, the most frequently reported stolen vehicles were the Hyundai Elantra, Sonata, and Kia Optima.
The 2023 report indicates that the 4Runner ranks low on the list of stolen cars, as it does not appear in the top 10 most stolen cars nationally. According to an owner in a popular 4Runner forum, the odds of a newer model, such as a 2023 4Runner, being stolen are relatively low, even if the car thief has a car key jammer. They might get access to the vehicle, but thanks to microchipped keys on the newer models, the ignition won't work.
Vehicles like the Hyundai Elantra and Sonata rank high on the theft hotlist, partly because models manufactured before November 2021 didn't feature immobilizers, especially those without push-to-start systems. These older models are more vulnerable due to weaker security features.
How to prevent your 4Runner from getting stolen
Car thieves may not be targeting 4Runners at the moment, but that doesn't mean they'll pass up the opportunity if it's left vulnerable. For many people, a vehicle is the second-largest investment, after a home. Therefore, preventing your 4Runner from getting stolen isn't just a priority, but an obligation.
Always park in well-lit and secure spaces, and if you have valuables in your car, don't leave them in plain sight. It goes without saying that you should keep all your Toyota 4Runner windows and doors locked, regardless of where you park. Invest in a steering lock — if the thieves manage to hack your keys, they'll have a difficult time driving off with a locked steering wheel.
Also, don't leave your extra keys in the glove compartment — most car thieves check storage compartments, hoping to find a valet key. If you have a little more money to spend on your 4Runner security, you can add a GPS tracker and an aftermarket alarm or kill switch.