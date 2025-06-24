Here's Why You Shouldn't Leave Old SSDs Unplugged For Too Long

Unlike HDDs that can sit idle for years and still spin back to life, SSDs slowly degrade when left powered off for too long. SSDs use floating-gate transistors to trap electrical charges. Those charges represent your files. But over time, even without use, the electrons stored in these cells can leak. That slow leak is enough to corrupt your data.

According to JEDEC standards, consumer-grade SSDs are only required to retain data for one year when stored at 87 degrees Fahrenheit. Higher temperatures accelerate charge leakage. This means that if your SSD sits in a warm room, you're basically cooking your files. Enterprise-grade SSDs have a shorter span of three months after unplugging. This phenomenon isn't new, but it's often misunderstood. Many assume solid-state means stable forever, but in reality, SSDs are more like batteries than safes. They lose their charge even when unused.

The effect is subtle at first. You might not notice until you plug the drive in and get errors, corrupted files, or a message saying the disk is unreadable. These are warning signs that your SSD might be on its last legs. It doesn't matter how long SSDs are supposed to last, temperature affects their lifespan. Also, note that the data retention time stated for an SSD does not refer to a brand-new SSD. Rather, they are for used SSDs that are at the tail end of their Terabytes Written (TBW). This is the total number of terabytes of data that an SSD can write in its lifetime.