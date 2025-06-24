Harbor Freight's Modular Toolbox Vs. Milwaukee Packout: How Each Compares
When you need some manner of convenient case to lug your assorted power tools and accessories around, one of the most frequent names to pop up is hardware brand Milwaukee and its system of Packout storage cases. While it's hardly the only modular hardware storage system in the game, Packout is definitely one of the most well-known thanks to its interlocking connection system. If, for whatever reason, however, you aren't a particularly big fan of Milwaukee or Packout, or its options are a little out of your price range, there is a cheaper option in a spot you may not have considered: Harbor Freight's in-house brands.
One of Harbor Freight's many in-house brands, specifically power tool brand Bauer, also manufactures its own system of modular, interlocking storage cases. While this system doesn't have a catchy name like "Packout," the general principle is the same, with boxes attaching on top of each other in an interlocking stack for your convenience, albeit at a fraction of the price of Packout. Both storage systems are well-liked by Harbor Freight and Home Depot shoppers, so the best one for you will largely be a matter of preference.
Harbor Freight's modular system is cheaper, but has less variety
The modular toolboxes available at Harbor Freight are sold under its in-house Bauer power tool brand. It doesn't have a cool name; it's just the "Bauer Modular Storage System." Still, branding aside, the modular toolboxes do what they're supposed to do, and based on reviews from Harbor Freight users, they do it surprisingly well.
The base product of the system is the Modular Rolling Toolbox, a toolbox with large, rolling wheels and a collapsible handle. The lid of this box is secured via a pair of large metal clamps on the sides of the box itself. The lid also features a pair of interlocking clamps, which can be used to stack other products in the system on top and hold them in place. Broadly speaking, it's the same exact concept as Packout, except where a Packout Rolling Toolbox costs $159.00, this one only costs $69.99.
Every product in Bauer's Modular Storage System has generally positive reviews from Harbor Freight shoppers, praising the boxes' sturdiness and resistance to the elements while carrying large quantities of tools and accessories. If the system had any particular shortcoming, it's a lack of variety; including the Rolling Toolbox, there are only five products in the system, including a large toolbox, a small toolbox, an organizer, and an open storage tote. It's a cheaper alternative to the Packout system, but you can't do nearly as much with it.
Packout is a much more varied system, but costs much more
When it comes to modular hardware storage, Milwaukee's Packout system is, more often than not, the first name that's going to fall into your lap. Packout has largely set the standard for modular toolboxes in the hardware industry, building around large, sturdy containers with interlocking panels, the majority of which have at least four out of five-star ratings from Home Depot shoppers.
Similarly to the Bauer system, the linchpin of Packout is the Rolling Toolbox, an industrial-grade reinforced toolbox designed for hauling particularly heavy equipment. Where the Bauer toolbox can only carry up to 60 pounds, the Packout toolbox can haul up to 250 pounds, with its thick frame able to endure more rigorous, punishing work. One of the big perks of the Packout system is its impressive degree of versatility. In addition to the same kinds of storage boxes and totes as the Bauer system, the Packout system also includes a variety of attachments designed to boost your storage system, such as a cooler, drawer cabinets, a cart, power supplies, and flashlights. Additionally, the Packout system includes various kinds of mounting plates and hooks, which you can use to create standing tool walls and secure hanging storage.
Of course, if there were a second thing the Packout line was known for, it's price tags. As a name-brand system, it's not cheap, with the Rolling Toolbox alone running you $159.00. That's not even mentioning larger products like the Rolling Tool Chest, which goes up to $229.00. Packout does give you the potential to make a large and varied stack, but it'll cost you an arm and a leg.