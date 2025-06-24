Harbor Freight's Modular Toolbox Vs. Milwaukee Packout: How Each Compares

When it comes to modular hardware storage, Milwaukee's Packout system is, more often than not, the first name that's going to fall into your lap. Packout has largely set the standard for modular toolboxes in the hardware industry, building around large, sturdy containers with interlocking panels, the majority of which have at least four out of five-star ratings from Home Depot shoppers.

Similarly to the Bauer system, the linchpin of Packout is the Rolling Toolbox, an industrial-grade reinforced toolbox designed for hauling particularly heavy equipment. Where the Bauer toolbox can only carry up to 60 pounds, the Packout toolbox can haul up to 250 pounds, with its thick frame able to endure more rigorous, punishing work. One of the big perks of the Packout system is its impressive degree of versatility. In addition to the same kinds of storage boxes and totes as the Bauer system, the Packout system also includes a variety of attachments designed to boost your storage system, such as a cooler, drawer cabinets, a cart, power supplies, and flashlights. Additionally, the Packout system includes various kinds of mounting plates and hooks, which you can use to create standing tool walls and secure hanging storage.

Of course, if there were a second thing the Packout line was known for, it's price tags. As a name-brand system, it's not cheap, with the Rolling Toolbox alone running you $159.00. That's not even mentioning larger products like the Rolling Tool Chest, which goes up to $229.00. Packout does give you the potential to make a large and varied stack, but it'll cost you an arm and a leg.