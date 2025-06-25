Do All GOTRAX Scooters Have The Same Charger? (And Where You Can Buy Them)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Electric scooters like those made by Lime can be a fun and quick way to get around, and the same is true for other brands like GOTRAX. But if you're a GOTRAX owner, things can get tricky when you need a new charger, as there are many models out there. It's not always clear if they all use the same charger, and the last thing you want is to buy the wrong one or mess up your scooter.

GOTRAX scooters do not all use the same charger. The company offers different chargers for specific scooter models, each one with varying voltage and amps. For example, the GXL V2, Rival, Apex, Apex XL, and G3 Plus models require a 42V 1.5A charger. But the cheap and highly rated XR Elite, as well as the G4 and XR Ultra models, use a 42V 2A charger. Additionally, the GMAX, GMAX ULTRA, ARES, and GX ZERO models are compatible with a 42V 3A charger.

But GOTRAX does make other scooters which may require different chargers, so if you need to get more specific, you can visit the company's website and buy what you need directly from them. You can also find a great selection on Amazon and on Walmart's website.