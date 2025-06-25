Do All GOTRAX Scooters Have The Same Charger? (And Where You Can Buy Them)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Electric scooters like those made by Lime can be a fun and quick way to get around, and the same is true for other brands like GOTRAX. But if you're a GOTRAX owner, things can get tricky when you need a new charger, as there are many models out there. It's not always clear if they all use the same charger, and the last thing you want is to buy the wrong one or mess up your scooter.
GOTRAX scooters do not all use the same charger. The company offers different chargers for specific scooter models, each one with varying voltage and amps. For example, the GXL V2, Rival, Apex, Apex XL, and G3 Plus models require a 42V 1.5A charger. But the cheap and highly rated XR Elite, as well as the G4 and XR Ultra models, use a 42V 2A charger. Additionally, the GMAX, GMAX ULTRA, ARES, and GX ZERO models are compatible with a 42V 3A charger.
But GOTRAX does make other scooters which may require different chargers, so if you need to get more specific, you can visit the company's website and buy what you need directly from them. You can also find a great selection on Amazon and on Walmart's website.
GOTRAX scooters will show error codes if there's a problem
The best budget GOTRAX G4 electric scooter may not share the same charger as other models, but several models share the same error codes. These codes will show up on your scooter's display screen when there's a problem, and sometimes, those problems can be directly linked to your scooter's battery. Your scooter needs to be charged to display codes, but if you see them after you've replaced your charger, you'll need to dig a little deeper.
For the G5 and G6 models, error code E4 means MOSFET transistors (MOS) faults and overcurrent faults. If you see this code, it means the controller will need to be replaced. If that doesn't work, you'll have to replace the battery. Error code E6 means the rotor, or the metal disc attached to the scooter wheel, is locked. In this case, you'll need to follow the same process for the E4 code, and if that doesn't solve the problem, you're looking at a new motor wheel.
But if you're seeing an error code of either E7, which is under-voltage, or E8, which is over-voltage, you'll have to start by replacing the battery first. If that doesn't work, then the controller will need replacing, for both codes. If you see any of these error messages, you should stay off the scooter and visit GOTRAX's file-a-claim page for more information on what to do next.