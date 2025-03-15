How Fast Do Lime Scooters Go? A Look At Their Top Speed

Visit major cities worldwide and you're sure to spot a Lime Scooter, the ubiquitous green and white rental scooters designed to get you where you need to be, faster. Lime currently has two scooter models in cities around the world: the Lime-S Electric Scooter and the latest model, the Lime Gen 4.1 E-Scooter, which rolled out in 2021, made by Segway Ninebot, one of the best e-scooter brands. The Lime-S packs a 250-watt motor, while a 350-watt motor powers the Gen 4.1 model. Both have top speeds of around 15 mph.

That's not to say you'll always get to travel that fast. Congestion aside, some cities may have local laws enforcing lower e-scooter speed limits, so it's always best to check the regulations for your area.

To find out if Lime is available in your city, you can download the app for iOS or Android, or check Google Maps, since Maps added Lime bike and scooter locations to transit options in 2018. Availability of scooters, pricing, and the ability to reserve vehicles varies depending on your location, with Lime currently available in over 280 cities across 30 countries. In the U.S., you'll find Lime scooters in 76 cities, from the South to the Midwest.