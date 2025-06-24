Is The Military Planning To Replace The Chinook With A New Type Of Helicopter?

The U.S. Army is actively studying a replacement for its CH-47 Chinook, but it's not in a rush to retire the iconic military helicopter just yet. Known for its tandem-rotor design, massive payload, and the ability to land on water, the Chinook has been in service for over six decades, with continuous upgrades like Block II configurations.

Yet, even with those improvements, Army planners know that the Chinook's fundamental design can't keep pace with the emerging requirements of future conflicts, particularly in contested airspace. That's why the Army is exploring a next-generation heavy-lift platform under what's called Cape Set Four.

However, the project is still in its infancy, essentially at the study stage, and no formal requirements have been finalized. Brig. Gen. Cain Baker, who heads the FVL team, confirmed that while early analysis has been done, the FLRAA tiltrotor that's set to replace the Black Hawk is a higher priority. For now, the Chinook remains the go-to workhorse for U.S. Army heavy lifting, with more than 470 aircraft in the fleet and ongoing Block II upgrades to keep them flying.