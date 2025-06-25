Why Are Dodge Challengers Called 'Boats'?

Why would someone call the Dodge Challenger a boat? Well, the name it goes back long before the modern Challenger even existed. Back in the '60s, '70s, '80s people would call heavy full-size American cars boats because of their overall size, their weight, and also their soft suspensions which would make them float over the road, which also made for a ton of body roll while cornering.

Picture something like a Lincoln Continental, a Chrysler Imperial, or a Chevy Impala. Along with being called boats, these cars have also been referred to as parade floats, land yachts, or even barges.

The modern Dodge Challenger, which was sold between 2009 and 2023, is not a luxury cruiser or full-size hauler like the classics mentioned above. In fact, most of those traditional full-size American cars disappeared from the market long ago.

However, the weight and size of the modern Challenger, particularly when compared to its modern muscle car counterparts, have helped earn it the boat name. But as we've found, that hasn't taken the fun factor out of the modern Dodge Challenger.