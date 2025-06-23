Why Did Kenworth Stop Making Cabover Semi Trucks? (And Which Was The Last One Made?)

Kenworth is probably best known by some people today for its long-nose conventional trucks. But it has had a rich and varied history that also involves cabover trucks. The company's production journey began in 1923 when it was incorporated by Harry Kent and Edgar Worthington. It delivered just 80 trucks in 1924, but by 1930, yearly volume had climbed more than 212% to 250 units. Some six years later, in 1936, Kenworth's portfolio expanded to include the bubble-nose Model 516, its first cabover truck.

The Model 516 cabover truck was created in response to the Motor Carrier Act of 1935, which imposed a limit on the size and weight of trucks and trailers allowed on U.S. roads, with each state given the freedom to determine its own set of restrictions. In New Mexico, for example, the government set the maximum truck length as 45 feet overall and also required truckers to comply with a weight per axle limit. So, in an attempt to adhere to the restrictive length laws, Kenworth jumped from traditional cabs to the cabover body style, which positions the cab over the engine in order to save some length.

Not surprisingly, the following decades brought a wave of cab-over-engine trucks to U.S. roads as the design became popular. However, a rule change in the '80s relaxed the length laws, causing a shift toward the conventional hooded trucks that are now a common sight on U.S. roads. With length no longer an issue, manufacturers began to dial back on cabovers in favor of long-nosed semi-trucks. Kenworth, for one, stopped producing on-the-road cabover semi-trucks for the U.S. market in 2002 after it discontinued the iconic K100 line but kept on building the K500 severe-service off-highway truck until 2020.