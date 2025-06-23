How The First Small Pickup Truck Ever Sold In The US Paved The Way For A Beloved Car Brand

In 1958, a small red Datsun pickup rolled into the Los Angeles Auto Show. It was the first compact truck ever sold in the U.S., and it would quietly rewrite expectations for what a truck could be. Known as the Datsun 220, this little workhorse shared a chassis and engine with the Datsun 210 sedan, an inline-four nicknamed the "Stone Engine" for its durability. Nissan (still using the Datsun name in America at the time) had launched both models in Japan the year before. When the 220 and 210 landed stateside, they weren't just two more imports. They were proof that Japan could build vehicles suited for American roads, and more importantly, for American buyers.

Nissan's early success in off-road endurance racing, like the brutal 1958 Mobilgas Trial in Australia, helped boost confidence in its engineering. Both the 210 sedan and the 220 truck shared the same durable platform that proved itself in one of the hardest rallies on Earth. The 220 was small, but it had the bones of something much bigger for this beloved car brand.