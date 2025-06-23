What Does TBO Mean In Aviation, Why Is It Important For Airplane Safety?

The design and engineering of aircraft are focused on safety, endurance, and durability. This is because an airplane is subjected to stress each time it is flown. This stress is caused by repeated takeoff and landing, along with the speed, altitude, temperature changes, and atmospheric pressure. Over time, these factors result in metal fatigue and damage to the aircraft's structure and components. This is why regular maintenance is essential for airplanes to continue to operate safely, reliably, and in optimal condition. Aircraft maintenance is a complex process, and one important aspect is called time between overhauls, or TBO.

Time between overhauls is a manufacturer's recommended operating hours or duration before an aircraft engine or other component needs a total overhaul. This prevents potential failures by ensuring that vital components are examined, repaired, or replaced at correct intervals. Surprisingly, despite its importance for aircraft maintenance, TBO isn't required for the majority of general aviation or non-commercial operations and is not legally mandated for every aircraft.

Aircraft not following a TBO timetable are those that fall under Federal Aviation Regulations (FAR) Part 91. These include small general aviation aircraft, single-engine piston aircraft, helicopters, and larger private jets or commercial aircraft that do not operate under certain conditions. For operators who do not adhere to TBO, a different type of authorized maintenance schedule is used. Called the Continuous Airworthiness Maintenance Program, or CAMP, this program permits adjustments to the maintenance intervals using reliability data.