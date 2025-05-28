Do Jet Engines Need Oil Changes?

Every few thousand miles, we pull into a shop, wait our turn, and let a technician drain and replace the golden liquid that keeps our cars running. Jet engines, however, operate on a completely different playbook. Despite being far more complex, most commercial jet engines can go their entire service lives without ever needing a scheduled oil change. That doesn't mean they don't rely on oil — they do, but the way they use it is fundamentally different. In jet engines, combustion happens in a dedicated chamber with no moving parts, and it's isolated from the lubrication system. It's also cooled by smartly engineered airflow rather than by oil. All this means that jet oil isn't exposed to the usual culprits like fuel residue, soot, or water that break down oil in car engines.

Instead of being replaced, oil is simply topped up to compensate for consumption. Cockpit sensors that track quantity, pressure, and temperature in real time help keep track. Maintenance crews also routinely check filters and seals. The process is more like giving your car a splash of new oil every day and never doing a full change.

As for the oil's job, the focus is on lubricating the high-speed bearings and helping manage heat generated by the turbine and compressor sections. The unique duties mean it has a different composition from the oil used in car engines. Jet engines run on synthetic lubricants specially designed to withstand a punishing range of conditions, from the freezing cold of high-altitude flight to the heat inside turbine assemblies. These oils have high film strength, low volatility, and a wide temperature and pressure tolerance.

