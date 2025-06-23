Why Weren't WW2 Combat Helmets Bulletproof?

War has been part and parcel of humanity since the proverbial beginning of time, and people have clad themselves in protective gear and armor for thousands of years. Helmets worn in combat are not a new invention, but modern warfare has changed their composition and purpose throughout the course of history. Very early helmets were made from cloth and leather to protect against swords and arrows, but that quickly changed once metal was employed. Believe it or not, helmets reinforced with metal were used by the Sumerians and Akkadians as far back as 2300 B.C.E., and Mycenaean Greeks used bronze helmets (typically quite heavy) in 1700 B.C.E.

The combat helmet we know today didn't come of age until World War I, when artillery and timed air bursts rained shrapnel down on soldiers. As the story goes, August-Louis Adrian, a French Intendant-General, spoke with a wounded soldier who claimed a mess bowl he was wearing under his cap saved him from falling shrapnel. Adrian went to work and created a 0.5mm-thick skull cap made from Bessemer steel. Between December 1914 and February 1915, over 200,000 such helmets were supplied to soldiers.

But even the M1 "steel pot" helmet made from manganese issued in 1942 for WWII (and remained in service until the mid-1980s) wasn't meant to be bulletproof. Its primary goal was to deflect overhead shell fragments. At the time, there simply wasn't a material or compound that could effectively make a helmet bulletproof without it being too heavy or cumbersome. Remember, Kevlar, the strong, heat-resistant, synthetic fiber that's since become interchangeable with the word bulletproof wasn't created by DuPont until the 1960s.