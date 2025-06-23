Why Don't Sports Cars Use Diesel Engines?

Modern diesel engines are the right blend between performance and efficiency, but you might have wondered why diesels have not been used in sports cars over the years. A sports car can benefit from the low end grunt that a diesel offers and be efficient as well, but these oil burner engines have never really been considered the right kind for cars that are more fun.

Simply put, a sports car needs to be exciting to drive, have power, be lightweight, and also sound good, and a diesel engine compromises on all of those aspects. Economy is not something that sports car owners look for, so it is not widely used, but this does not mean that there have not been attempts to build a diesel-powered sports car.

Diesels have been quite popular in fast sedans over the years. While the USA might not get a lot of diesel cars aside from trucks and SUVs, the rest of the world still enjoys powerful diesel engines. To understand why they are not used in sports cars, we will have to understand the characteristics of a diesel engine.