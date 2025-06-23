Ever Wonder How Monster Trucks Do Full Flips? Here's What You Want To Know
Monster trucks are a prime example of innovation purely for fun. These massive, multi-colored rides are good for all the things an average car or truck wouldn't be: wild tricks, big jumps, and even crushing a normal passenger car — or multiple cars — with ease. As a result of their entertaining antics, a few have become recognized as the most epic monster trucks of all time. Of course, it should be said they didn't earn this reputation overnight. Simply driving a monster truck takes practice and skill, and performing awe-inspiring tricks for adoring fans requires a whole other level of training.
For example, pulling off one of those incredible backflips that have become a staple of monster truck shows throughout the years is no easy feat. The key is exerting just the right amount of torque, which is the force that causes rotation on an axis. When a monster truck climbs a steep ramp, the front end is lifted, generating enough force for the front end to move backward as the truck rotates in the air. Meanwhile, the back wheels maintain traction on the ground longer than the front, so when the flip is initiated, they simply swing with the truck's rotation. Ideally, the driver will have done this all with enough speed and air time to make a full rotation and land on the truck's wheels.
This just speaks to the science behind a monster truck backflip. Drivers who want to send their truck into a somersault have to employ a largely different playbook.
Front flips get a bit more complex than backflips
It's undeniable that pulling off a backflip with a monster truck is highly impressive. It takes serious skill to pull off such a maneuver, in addition to no shortage of bravery to hop behind the wheel and commit to performing it. With that said, when it comes to a front flip, there's even less room for error. To make it happen, one has to master the wheelie, which sees the front wheels lift off of the ground while the rear wheels remain grounded. This is accomplished by accelerating the truck quickly, forcing the back wheels into the ground and generating enough torque to push the front wheels off the ground.
To execute a front flip, the truck needs to enter a wheelie position — potentially off of a jump with the driver accelerating as soon as the rear wheels contact the ground — and pick up speed heading toward a ramp. Once the back wheels reach and exceed the apex of the ramp, the necessary torque is generated to send the back wheels forward into the air, up and over the front end of the truck. The front wheels swing under and over with, in a best-case scenario, the truck and driver landing upright on the ground. Overall timing, confidence, and the ability to wrangle the power of the engines behind monster trucks are essential.
Backflips and front flips are arguably among the most impressive and dangerous stunts one can manage behind the wheel of a monster truck. Yet, some drivers have dared to take the spectacle a step further.
Some monster trucks have even done double backflips
Despite being staples of the modern monster truck show, backflips, and their far less common sibling, front flips, are quite risky. At the end of the day, there's are drivers inside each monster truck, and they're not nearly as durable as the steel surrounding them. One miscalculation and there could be an injury to contend with. Nevertheless, this doesn't stop the brave folks who've made it their life's mission to entertain the masses as professional drivers. Some have even taken the stunt aspect of monster truck shows to another level, expanding on the amazement audiences can feel when witnessing a backflip.
At the time of this writing, monster truck double front flips have yet to be achieved. Meanwhile, some lucky fans have witnessed successful double backflips at monster truck shows. For instance, the moster truck Maximum Destruction, also known as Max-D, has a double backflip on its record, albeit only narrowly. The truck went full-steam ahead toward a dirt wall, which sloped to a 90-degree angle. Upon reaching the wall, it took to the skies and successfully achieved a single backflip. With more airtime to spare, it went for another rotation, only barely landing on its wheels as it came down somewhat off-kilter.
Monster trucks are true technological marvels. One such truck even inspired Ford's Bigfoot Cruiser model. However, what they're capable of when driven by a skilled driver is another subject entirely. It'll be interesting to see how they push the boundaries beyond backflips and front flips in the years ahead.