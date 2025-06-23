Ever Wonder How Monster Trucks Do Full Flips? Here's What You Want To Know

Monster trucks are a prime example of innovation purely for fun. These massive, multi-colored rides are good for all the things an average car or truck wouldn't be: wild tricks, big jumps, and even crushing a normal passenger car — or multiple cars — with ease. As a result of their entertaining antics, a few have become recognized as the most epic monster trucks of all time. Of course, it should be said they didn't earn this reputation overnight. Simply driving a monster truck takes practice and skill, and performing awe-inspiring tricks for adoring fans requires a whole other level of training.

For example, pulling off one of those incredible backflips that have become a staple of monster truck shows throughout the years is no easy feat. The key is exerting just the right amount of torque, which is the force that causes rotation on an axis. When a monster truck climbs a steep ramp, the front end is lifted, generating enough force for the front end to move backward as the truck rotates in the air. Meanwhile, the back wheels maintain traction on the ground longer than the front, so when the flip is initiated, they simply swing with the truck's rotation. Ideally, the driver will have done this all with enough speed and air time to make a full rotation and land on the truck's wheels.

This just speaks to the science behind a monster truck backflip. Drivers who want to send their truck into a somersault have to employ a largely different playbook.