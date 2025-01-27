What Engines Do Monster Trucks Use?
Monster trucks are truly beastly machines. With their wild paint jobs, massive tires, and unmistakable roar, it's impossible not to keep your eyes glued to them as they jump, flip (either on purpose or completely by accident), and crush other vehicles below. Throughout the years, a few monster trucks have become recognized as the most epic of all time among enthusiasts, but there's more to them than their unique looks and reputations with fans. Most notably, there's a lot going on mechanically to make these four-wheeled titans run and perform in all the ways they do.
Unsurprisingly, it takes a rather unconventional engine to get a monster truck to perform all the impressive stunts they do. These behemoths commonly feature a 540 cubic inch Chevrolet big block engine underneath the hood, which doesn't mess around in the performance department. These engines generate around 1,500 horsepower and approximately 1,100 lbs-ft of torque, but they don't do so alone. Accompanying these massive engines are a host of other components that help them outclass the rest of the highest horsepower engines Chevy has ever built by a mile.
To get the most out of the 540 cu in monster truck engine, it's paired with some equally impressive parts. Together, they work as a team to allow some of the biggest trucks ever created to do what they do best.
Chevy's 540 cu in monster truck engine doesn't work alone
Like any other vehicle, including those significantly smaller and intended for daily use, monster truck engines don't perform on their own. There are a host of other components necessary, and in this case, they're massive and quite powerful. Monster truck engines are aided by huge blowers, also known as superchargers, which send large amounts of air and fuel — specifically methanol fuel, since it burns cooler and is cheaper than traditional fuel — into it. Older models take in a whopping three gallons per minute from a specially designed safety cell, while newer ones can achieve around five gallons per monster truck event.
Moving on to the system meant to withstand all of this power, the stats get even more impressive. As far as the suspension of monster trucks, they typically feature a four-link suspension format, accompanied by nitrogen-charged shocks. The result is a suspension that allows for a remarkable 30 inches or so of travel. For reference, in the average car, shocks and suspension only allow for around 2.5 inches of shock travel for use on the road. Underneath it all is a truly gigantic set of tires, which are commonly at 66 inches in diameter, 43 inches in width, and weight almost 650 lbs each.
The work put into monster trucks underneath the hood is very much deserving of praise. Still, they're far from ideal for a trip to the grocery store. They take serious time, money, and expertise to maintain, particularly in the engine department.
How durable are monster truck engines?
Monster trucks as a whole are put through their paces when shown at exhibitions. They jump, roll, race, and more throughout a performance, with the drivers doing their absolute best to bring fans an unforgettable show. Given their size and bevy of specially-made parts, it's no surprise that monster trucks are intended for arenas and aren't to be driven on regular roads. As a result, they're not constructed for fuel efficiency, street regulations, or longevity. Their massive engines take beatings night after night, keeping monster truck mechanic teams busy on a regular basis.
As it turns out, monster truck engines, despite their size and power, aren't the longest lasting vehicle components ever designed. It's approximated that the average monster truck engine can go about 25 running hours before needing to be serviced. As a result, they go through rebuilds much faster than your typical car or truck engine. Some monster truck teams have run through about five engines per year – nothing to scoff at considering one of these engines alone runs in the $50,000 range brand new. Suddenly debating the cost to buy a crate engine or build one for your car doesn't seem so bad.
While their engines might not be ideal for extended use, there's no doubting the power behind monster trucks. They're truly fascinating, hulking pieces of machinery that just go to show the lengths drivers and mechanics will go to push automotive technology forward in the name of entertainment.