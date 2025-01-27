What Engines Do Monster Trucks Use?

Monster trucks are truly beastly machines. With their wild paint jobs, massive tires, and unmistakable roar, it's impossible not to keep your eyes glued to them as they jump, flip (either on purpose or completely by accident), and crush other vehicles below. Throughout the years, a few monster trucks have become recognized as the most epic of all time among enthusiasts, but there's more to them than their unique looks and reputations with fans. Most notably, there's a lot going on mechanically to make these four-wheeled titans run and perform in all the ways they do.

Unsurprisingly, it takes a rather unconventional engine to get a monster truck to perform all the impressive stunts they do. These behemoths commonly feature a 540 cubic inch Chevrolet big block engine underneath the hood, which doesn't mess around in the performance department. These engines generate around 1,500 horsepower and approximately 1,100 lbs-ft of torque, but they don't do so alone. Accompanying these massive engines are a host of other components that help them outclass the rest of the highest horsepower engines Chevy has ever built by a mile.

To get the most out of the 540 cu in monster truck engine, it's paired with some equally impressive parts. Together, they work as a team to allow some of the biggest trucks ever created to do what they do best.

