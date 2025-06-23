What Does MPS Stand For On A Mazda?

Mazda can trace its history back to 1920, although the company didn't start producing cars until 1960 when it introduced the diminutive R360 Coupe. Ever since, the Japanese automaker has built an enviable reputation as a manufacturer of affordable and practical passenger cars, but every now and again, the brand impresses with a well-crafted sports model. The more famous examples include the timeless MX-5 Miata, which we drove and reviewed earlier this year, plus the ever-collectible RX-7. However, in addition to MX and RX models, Mazda has another gaggle of sporting offerings dubbed 'MPS' cars. MPS stands for Mazda Performance Series, and that should give a pretty big hint as to what MPS-branded models prioritize.

Notable examples include the Mazda 3 and Mazda 6 MPS, and they differ from standard models in a number of key ways (and there are even some used models you should steer clear of). These Performance Series cars boast higher outputs, impressive standard equipment, and unique bodywork, too. In some markets, such as in the U.S., MPS models were marketed as Mazdaspeed, instead — such as with the Mazdaspeed 3. Despite plenty of success, and a dedicated following from performance-oriented fans, Mazda hasn't launched an MPS model since the facelift 3 MPS was discontinued in 2013.