What Does MPS Stand For On A Mazda?
Mazda can trace its history back to 1920, although the company didn't start producing cars until 1960 when it introduced the diminutive R360 Coupe. Ever since, the Japanese automaker has built an enviable reputation as a manufacturer of affordable and practical passenger cars, but every now and again, the brand impresses with a well-crafted sports model. The more famous examples include the timeless MX-5 Miata, which we drove and reviewed earlier this year, plus the ever-collectible RX-7. However, in addition to MX and RX models, Mazda has another gaggle of sporting offerings dubbed 'MPS' cars. MPS stands for Mazda Performance Series, and that should give a pretty big hint as to what MPS-branded models prioritize.
Notable examples include the Mazda 3 and Mazda 6 MPS, and they differ from standard models in a number of key ways (and there are even some used models you should steer clear of). These Performance Series cars boast higher outputs, impressive standard equipment, and unique bodywork, too. In some markets, such as in the U.S., MPS models were marketed as Mazdaspeed, instead — such as with the Mazdaspeed 3. Despite plenty of success, and a dedicated following from performance-oriented fans, Mazda hasn't launched an MPS model since the facelift 3 MPS was discontinued in 2013.
A closer look at Mazda's Performance Series cars
Both the Mazda 3 and 6 MPS cars make use of a 2.3-liter turbocharged inline-four. On demand is 263 horsepower, which is sent to the 3's front wheels, but dispersed to all four wheels in the 6 sedan. Hooked up to the boosted four-cylinder is a six-speed manual transmission, in addition to a limited-slip differential and Mazda torque management system, which helps the mighty Performance Series cars to handle better through the corners.
While gearheads the globe over would no doubt love to see a revival of the MPS nameplate, it's bad news unfortunately for lovers of all things Mazdaspeed. In a 2022 interview, Alastair Doak, Mazda Australia's marketing manager, told WhichCar Australia that "the volume realistically would be pretty small" for a performance car revival. He continued by adding "we think our cars ride and handle pretty well anyway," suggesting that Mazda feels their core range already caters to the needs of spirited drivers, negating the need for a separate sub-brand. Without directly stating it, this effectively clarifies that Mazda is not currently looking to revive the MPS brand, which leaves fans no choice but to continue clambering after and caring for the discontinued MPS cars, which are surely Mazda models pegged for future classic status.