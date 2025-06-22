Where Are Apple's Macs And MacBooks Built?

Despite what the "Designed by Apple in California" label might suggest, Macs don't roll off the line in Cupertino. Apple's design headquarters still drives every creative decision, from industrial aesthetics to internal architecture, but the actual building of each Mac is a multinational effort. With components sourced and assembled across multiple countries, these machines clock more frequent flyer miles in production than most of us do in a year.

But that wasn't always the case. Until 2004, Macs were built domestically, with final assembly taking place in facilities across the U.S. That changed as Apple, and the tech world at large, optimized for greater speed, scale, and cost-efficiency by outsourcing production abroad.

Since then, Apple's manufacturing base has expanded across Asia, parts of Europe, and more recently, back into the U.S. In fact, Apple announced in February 2025 that it's investing over $500 billion in its production efforts in the U.S. Here are some of the countries (and partners) behind the machines.