Where Are Apple's Macs And MacBooks Built?
Despite what the "Designed by Apple in California" label might suggest, Macs don't roll off the line in Cupertino. Apple's design headquarters still drives every creative decision, from industrial aesthetics to internal architecture, but the actual building of each Mac is a multinational effort. With components sourced and assembled across multiple countries, these machines clock more frequent flyer miles in production than most of us do in a year.
But that wasn't always the case. Until 2004, Macs were built domestically, with final assembly taking place in facilities across the U.S. That changed as Apple, and the tech world at large, optimized for greater speed, scale, and cost-efficiency by outsourcing production abroad.
Since then, Apple's manufacturing base has expanded across Asia, parts of Europe, and more recently, back into the U.S. In fact, Apple announced in February 2025 that it's investing over $500 billion in its production efforts in the U.S. Here are some of the countries (and partners) behind the machines.
Where are Apple's Macs built?
They may share chips and software DNA, but Apple's desktops are built in different places, for different reasons. The Mac Pro is the only Mac still assembled in the U.S., specifically in Austin, Texas. Apple has been putting this fact front and center since 2013, tying it to job creation and local supply chains. Some parts come from states like Arizona and New Mexico, and Apple says the value of American-made components in the Mac Pro is more than double that of earlier versions. Still, "assembled in the U.S." doesn't mean built from scratch.
The brand still relies on globally sourced components, a feat that it can only pull off thanks to tariff exemptions for key parts. The rest of its desktops are firmly tied to Asia. The Mac mini and Mac Studio are now regularly assembled in Vietnam, part of Apple's broader strategy to diversify its supply chain beyond China. By May 2025, Apple listed the Mac mini (including its carbon-neutral models) among Vietnam-made products. Many Mac Studio units, including M3 Ultra and M4 Max variants, are also shipping from Vietnam.
The iMac has historically been assembled in China, but Tim Cook has noted that almost all Mac products bound for the U.S. will come from Vietnam by mid-2025. The shift to Vietnam isn't random. Apple's main partners – Foxconn, Quanta, and Pegatron – are all building out factories in the country to position for Apple's "China+1" strategy, a backup plan that helps keep supply chains resilient without cutting China out entirely.
What about MacBooks?
Like their desktop siblings, MacBooks do not call a single country home. For years, China was the undisputed hub for assembling MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models, thanks to massive factories run by partners like Foxconn, Pegatron, and Wistron. It's also where Apple's iPhone and iPads are made, but Apple's diversification strategy didn't stop with desktops. By 2021, MacBooks joined the migration to Vietnam, with assembly ramping up through Foxconn's Fukang Technology subsidiary.
Quanta followed with its own facility approval in 2023, and by mid-2025, Apple officially listed MacBooks among the devices assembled there. Many M4 MacBook Air units sold in the U.S. now bear this stamp. Still, not everyone gets the same Mac. MacBook Pros assembled in the U.S. (like the Mac Pro) are only sold within the United States. International customers continue receiving units assembled in China. Meanwhile, India is also stepping up as a key player. Apple has reportedly redirected some MacBook production from Vietnam to India, taking advantage of the country's enticing subsidies and deepening talent pool.
Foxconn is leading the charge, which is no surprise since it already had boots on the ground there building iPhones. That said, as mentioned earlier, assembly isn't the whole story. Even with final builds happening in Vietnam or India, key parts still come from around the world. China remains vital for everything from batteries to camera modules, and TSMC in Taiwan continues to produce Apple's cutting-edge M-series chips. While your next MacBook may be "assembled" outside China, it's still very much a globe-trotting machine beneath the surface. It's a complex, layered journey from factory to desk, but one that's clearly working since Apple ranks as one of the most reliable laptop brands.