Where Are iPhones And iPads Made?

Apple publishes lengthy supply chain reports once a year. These are essentially PR documents and the claims made in them should be taken with a pinch of salt, but they provide some valuable insights into how the company operates. In the most recent report, Apple acknowledges that its supply chain spans over 50 countries. This global network includes over 3 million people, and thousands of facilities.

In the report, Apple also boasts about supporting various human rights and environmental regulations, while ensuring its suppliers are regularly assessed by third-parties. According to Apple, more than half a million supplier employees were surveyed and interviewed by independent bodies in 2022 alone. The suppliers that fail to meet the company's Code and Standards are barred from entering the chain, the report says.

In a separate document that details how Apple works with companies around the world, it is stated that suppliers are held to high standards, which includes aligning with international labor rules and human rights principles. The document even touches on child labor, stating that if such practices are discovered, the supplier is "required to immediately prevent the employee from continuing to work, and return the underage individual to his or her home safely."