How 'Ground Resonance' Can Completely Destroy A Helicopter In Seconds

Aviation is an art form, albeit a very sophisticated one, that can be high-risk, high-reward. Take, for example, modern-age helicopters. They have existed in toy form for nearly half a millennium, but it wasn't until the 19th century that we got the first working precursor courtesy of Sir George Cayley. As the aviation technology matured, more manufacturers started making helicopters. The systems got more sophisticated, which inevitably also upped the number of risk variables. One of those risks is ground resonance, which arises from rotor blade issues and can tear a helicopter to bits in less than a minute.

As you can see in the video above, the helicopter appears ready for takeoff, but soon, it starts vibrating haphazardly, culminating in a catastrophic breakdown. At first glance, it's hard to decipher what exactly went awry. According to a research paper published in the International Journal of Non-Linear Mechanics, ground resonance is a "destructive mechanical instability" that happens due to coupling between the movement of the rotor blades and the motion of the main body linked to the landing gear.

It usually happens when the helicopter is still in contact with the ground, and it's characterized by severe instability that can end in the "total destruction" of a helicopter. It can, however, happen during the landing phase, too. The problem was first observed in gyrocopters or gyroplanes, but was later recorded in rotary-wing vehicles as well.