How Fast Is The Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid? 0-60 Times And Top Speed

It's not often you hear about a hybrid system in a motorcycle. Generally, hybrid systems require large and heavy batteries, so cars and trucks are more common applications for hybrids. Well, Kawasaki's broken that mold and they now offer a hybrid motorcycle in two different configurations: the naked Z7 Hybrid and the Ninja 7 Hybrid with fairings all around. These bikes are supposedly pretty quick, too. Kawasaki claims that the Ninja 7 Hybrid provides "liter-bike level acceleration," which is a bold claim considering how quick most 1000cc bikes are.

Power for the Ninja 7 Hybrid comes from a relatively small, 451cc parallel-twin engine. Kawasaki supplements this with a 48-volt lithium-ion battery and an electric motor that adds some extra thrust, bringing the combined output up to 44.2 lb-ft of torque at just 2,800 rpm. Top speed when the EV mode is engaged is around 40 mph: Definitely fast enough to scoot around town in silence, but the battery only operates in the first four gears.

Kawasaki claims that flat-out acceleration from zero to 60 mph for the Ninja 7 Hybrid takes around 4.2 seconds. That's not quite quick enough to keep up with liter bikes, or even midsize bikes like the ZX-6R, which can do zero to 60 mph in 3 seconds, but it's definitely swift. Kawasaki doesn't list an official top speed, but some intrepid riders, such as MotoTop on YouTube, have hit 120 mph on the Ninja 7. Not bad for a hybrid.