Do Used Tires Need To Be Balanced? What To Know Before You Buy

The secret to making your vehicle last long is to prioritize regular maintenance. This can range from changing the air filters and engine oil, to installing new brake pads and spark plugs. However, while some maintenance projects might be too affordable for car owners, others can cost a pretty penny. In fact, tire replacement can set you back hundreds of dollars, with the average cost of new tires being pretty high. That's why most drivers usually go for the cheapest option on the shelf, which is used tires.

Of course, used tires can be an excellent way to save some cash, but it's a good idea to be careful, because sometimes looks can be deceiving, especially when it comes to tires. After all, unlike used cars that often come with a vehicle report, tires don't come with one. So, you'll never know their full history — how evenly they've worn over time, where they were stored, or how they were driven. This is where tire balancing comes in handy.

Now, when inspecting used tires, it's easy to assume that decent tread depths equal a problem-free tire. Actually, that's one of the most common mistakes drivers make when shopping for used tires. The truth is that, even if the surface of a tire appears fine, with plenty of tread left, uneven wear and minor deformities could be lurking.

These issues, plus prior damage, could throw off the tires' weight distribution. That imbalance might seem minor at a glance, but over time, it could result in premature tire wear and decreased fuel efficiency.