Does Cummins Still Make The 5.0 V8 Engine?

Every diesel-head knows about Cummins engines — specifically, the six-cylinder Cummins 5.9-liter and 6.7-liter engines. But given how popular these engines are, we won't blame you if you didn't know that Cummins also builds a 5.0-liter V8 engine.

The 5.0-liter V8 turbo-diesel was pretty cool on paper when unveiled. It was the brainchild of a collaboration between Cummins and Nissan that began in 2010. The product of the collaboration, introduced in 2014 as the ISV5.0, led to the birth of the Nissan Titan XD, which the Japanese automaker produced between 2016 and 2019. The turbo-diesel 5.0-liter V8 was developed to bridge the gap between smaller and larger diesel engine options, targeting those looking for a combination of power and fuel efficiency. Nissan essentially aimed to fit the Titan XD between the half-ton (Ford F-150 and Ram 1500) and three-quarter-ton (Ford F-250 and Ram 2500) classes of trucks.

It's important to note that Cummins made two versions of the 5.0-liter V8 engine — the one used in the Nissan Titan XD and the ISV5.0 commercial variant (which shared 70% of its components with the XD version). Cummins still lists both versions of the V8 on its site, with the Titan XD version was available as a crate engine as of 2022. Interested parties are encouraged to contact the company for a quote.