Does Cummins Still Make The 5.0 V8 Engine?
Every diesel-head knows about Cummins engines — specifically, the six-cylinder Cummins 5.9-liter and 6.7-liter engines. But given how popular these engines are, we won't blame you if you didn't know that Cummins also builds a 5.0-liter V8 engine.
The 5.0-liter V8 turbo-diesel was pretty cool on paper when unveiled. It was the brainchild of a collaboration between Cummins and Nissan that began in 2010. The product of the collaboration, introduced in 2014 as the ISV5.0, led to the birth of the Nissan Titan XD, which the Japanese automaker produced between 2016 and 2019. The turbo-diesel 5.0-liter V8 was developed to bridge the gap between smaller and larger diesel engine options, targeting those looking for a combination of power and fuel efficiency. Nissan essentially aimed to fit the Titan XD between the half-ton (Ford F-150 and Ram 1500) and three-quarter-ton (Ford F-250 and Ram 2500) classes of trucks.
It's important to note that Cummins made two versions of the 5.0-liter V8 engine — the one used in the Nissan Titan XD and the ISV5.0 commercial variant (which shared 70% of its components with the XD version). Cummins still lists both versions of the V8 on its site, with the Titan XD version was available as a crate engine as of 2022. Interested parties are encouraged to contact the company for a quote.
All about the Cummins 5.0 V8
The Cummins turbo-diesel 5.0-liter V8 that featured in the 2016 Nissan Titan XD was capable of making 310 hp at 3,200 rpm and 555 lb-ft of torque at 1,600 rpm. The engine used a 90-degree V8 configuration, with cylinders arranged in two banks and set at a 90-degree angle.
Cummins' 5.0-liter V8 featured some of the same design characteristics as the 5.9-liter and 6.7-liter Cummins, most notably a compacted graphite iron (CGI) block. It also had aluminum alloy cylinder heads (for weight reduction and improved heat dissipation), a forged steel crankshaft (for enhanced strength and durability), and dual overhead camshafts. Its fuel system featured a high-pressure common rail with piezoelectric injectors. To achieve its power figures, the V8 ran a Holset Two-Stage turbocharger.
The Cummins 5.0-liter V8 is an orphan engine that you won't find in any other production pickup truck. However, you will find the ISV5.0 in other applications, including light- and medium-duty trucks, as well as recreational vehicles.
Why did Nissan stop using the 5.0 V8?
Nissan stopped offering the 5.0 V8-powered Titan XD in 2019, effectively ending the engine's use in light-duty automotive applications. Several issues contributed to the Titan XD's short lifespan, including high production costs and low market demand. Despite its exciting specs, the Cummins V8 had a tough time finding a foothold in the market. In the first half of 2019, the Titan lineup (including the Cummins-powered Titan XD) accounted for just 1.5% of all full-sized pickup sales, trailing behind Ford, Chevrolet, and Ram.
There were also several common problems with the Titan's 5.0-liter Cummins V8, including turbocharger failure and fuel system malfunctions. The complaints prompted the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) to launch a preliminary investigation into the failures. Despite this, the Cummins V8 remains a notable example of diesel engineering that's no longer available in newer vehicles. Cummins remains heavily involved in the production of its heavy-duty powerplants, including the 6.7-liter Cummins engine that powers the Ram HD trucks. However, Nissan no longer offers any Cummins-powered diesel pickups as of 2025.