The Very Real Danger Behind This Helicopter Lever (And What It's For, Explained)

In 2023, a terrifying video went viral on social media in which a passenger seated next to a helicopter pilot attempted to pull a lever. The move is clearly a major safety hazard as passengers are advised to steer clear of any controls and buttons in the cockpit, let alone ignore the pilot's warnings. "That will kill us," the pilot yelled after shrugging the person off a few times. The incident got coverage in mainstream media, and numerous theories were spawned to explain what the lever actually does and why it is so risky to pull it during a flight.

Well, that lever mounted to the ceiling is a rotor brake. The rotor assembly, which includes the blades, rotates to provide the necessary aerodynamic lift that allows helicopters to take off, fly, hover, and then land safely. In a nutshell, if you slow or shut down the rotor blades, the helicopter will no longer be able to maintain its flight. Depending on its height above the ground, the uncontrolled descent due to non-spinning rotors will most likely end up in a catastrophic accident (though there's one myth about crashes you shouldn't believe).

According to Independent Helicopters, which offers pilot training and runs a certified flight school, the brakes "stop the rotor from spinning." They are usually applied after shutting down the engine once the helicopter has landed. However, applying them is not mandatory because when you cut down the power supply from the main engine, they naturally slow down and come to a halt.