What Does The Vital 'Jesus Nut' Do On A Helicopter & Why Is It Called That?

Air travel has evolved tremendously throughout the past century, making it easier than ever for folks to travel vast distances without touching the ground. While much of the press regarding aviation puts the focus on planes and jets, as civilians and military personnel alike most commonly use such means of travel, they're not alone. Let's not forget that helicopters are still very much used, with some civilian helicopters actually proving to be remarkably fast. With their quickly-rotating set of blades, helicopters can lift off without a runway, rising to reach their proper altitude.

The anatomy of a helicopter rotor setup, seen above, is quite fascinating. At the center is the vertical rotor mast, which the four blade grips sit at the top of and, hence the name, hold onto the blades. The mast runs through the upper and lower swash plates, which communicate with the flight controls to let the pilot make adjustments as needed, as well as the ball bearings between them. A vertical control rod is connected to each blade grip, joining them to the entire swash plate assembly below. Holding it all together is the vital mast nut, or Jesus nut, on top, which effectively sandwiches all of these elements into place and prevents them from falling apart.

The mast nut is an essential element to any helicopter, keeping the entire blade assembly in place and attached correctly to the rest of the helicopter. Its purpose, and what could happen if it were to fail, contribute to its religious nickname, which has been in the cultural vocabulary for decades.

