What's The Fastest Ferry In The World? A Look At Its Top Speed

Ferries are typically associated with leisurely coastal cruises or routine commuter trips thanks to their dependability and practicality. But among the world's utilitarian workhorses of the sea, a handful of vessels have been engineered to break boundaries, defy expectations, and, yes, set speed records. Maritime engineering has taken huge leaps in recent decades, with incredibly large and powerful tugboats, impressive naval ships, and high-speed ferries being some of the more interesting results of these advancements.

While jets and hypercars hog the headlines for top speed records, ferries operate in an entirely different performance environment — one that combines size, stability, and safety. Still, some ambitious shipbuilders have been able to make ferries that can go as fast as smaller, lighter boats, often while carrying hundreds of people and cars across rough waters.

Introducing the HSC Francisco: the fastest ferry in the world. It's a sleek catamaran that is more like an airplane than a boat. It has claimed the title of the fastest ferry in the world, but its speed and engineering aren't just impressive — they're nearly unbelievable when measured against other maritime benchmarks.