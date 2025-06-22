Why Do The Front Rims On Semi-Trucks Stick Out?

There's no denying that semi-trucks are pretty common vehicles on today's roads. It is nearly impossible to find an urban area without one, a testament to not only how widespread they are, but to how impactful and valuable they are. Semis can be adapted to several activities, from hauling cargo like consumer goods across countries, to towing heavy equipment like cranes from different sites.

However, despite their commonality, these vehicles have several features that perplex even the most dedicated vehicle enthusiasts. You might wonder why many semi-trucks come with spikes on their wheels, or why their front wheels typically stick out.

As for the second question, it has everything to do with stability and load-bearing capacity. The tire's hub is bulged to allow enough room for brake systems, bearings, bushings, and the steering joints. The shape also allows for a wide axle to be installed, which improves the truck's stability. Let's delve into this feature to understand why it is necessary in a semi-truck's overall design.