Why Do Some Semi-Trucks Have Spikes On Their Wheels?
It's a bit of an intimidating site at first: a semi-truck with enormous spikes sticking out of its wheels slowly sidling towards you in the next lane. They're spinning like a drill and look like they're about carve up your vehicle. like prey in a "Mad Max" film. Thankfully, that's not the primary purpose of these spikes.
Frightening as they may be, the spikes actually serve a totally pragmatic purpose for the semi-truck: they're actually lug nut covers protecting them from anything that could damage them, like water, snow, dust, debris, and whatever else is on the road. The spike shape helps prevent any dirt from building up, and a quick glance at them as you're moving away will show that each one is actually positioned over a lug nut.
So the spikes aren't just there to look menacing, but if they cause you to create space, that's no accident either.
The spikes aren't a threat, and help with safety
That you may find yourself wanting to move away from a semi-truck with long, protruding wheel spikes is actually intentional. Driving a semi-truck is obviously no easy task, as the truck has difficulty braking and features numerous large blind spots that sometimes cars can hover in for too long, endangering both in the process. If the spikes manage to catch your attention and cause you to give the truck more space where it needs it, that's intentional and safer for everyone on the road.
In any case, the wheel spikes wouldn't be able to carve up your car if they wanted to. They're often made from aluminum alloys and/or plastic and would likely just scratch your car before breaking away. But it's good to take them seriously regardless. Perhaps driving would be a little safer and focused if every vehicle had wheel spikes. Probably not, though.