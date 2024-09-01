Why Do Some Semi-Trucks Have Spikes On Their Wheels?

It's a bit of an intimidating site at first: a semi-truck with enormous spikes sticking out of its wheels slowly sidling towards you in the next lane. They're spinning like a drill and look like they're about carve up your vehicle. like prey in a "Mad Max" film. Thankfully, that's not the primary purpose of these spikes.

Frightening as they may be, the spikes actually serve a totally pragmatic purpose for the semi-truck: they're actually lug nut covers protecting them from anything that could damage them, like water, snow, dust, debris, and whatever else is on the road. The spike shape helps prevent any dirt from building up, and a quick glance at them as you're moving away will show that each one is actually positioned over a lug nut.

So the spikes aren't just there to look menacing, but if they cause you to create space, that's no accident either.