What Happened To The Cummins AEOS Electric Truck?

In 2017, Cummins seemingly defied its status as a 100-year-old diesel powerhouse by revealing the AEOS, a fully electric Class 7 heavy-duty truck concept. Named after a mythological four-winged horse, AEOS was a surprising announcement in the electric vehicle (EV) space at the time — especially since it happened well before Tesla's electric semi-truck announcement.

Powered by a 140-kWh battery and capable of hauling 44,000 pounds, Cummins said AEOS would offer a 100-mile range and a charging time of just one hour. The goal was to launch the semi in 2019, then reduce the charge time to 20 minutes by 2020. Framed as an eco-friendly vehicle for urban deliveries and short-haul routes, the AEOS concept seemed like a great way for businesses to reduce their carbon footprint.

Even more ambitious was Cummins' plan for an extended-range version, which would utilize a small diesel engine to recharge the battery while on the move. This extended-range AEOS would have up to 300 miles of range and offer 50% fuel savings compared to diesel hybrids. Cummins made it clear that it didn't plan to build the trucks themselves and instead supply the integrated battery and drivetrain systems to Roush Industries. But the planned 2019 launch date came and went without any mention of AEOS. Despite all the initial hype, Cummins quietly shelved AEOS: It never began full-scale production, and Cummins didn't formally cancel it either.