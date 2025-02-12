Why Cummins Bought Meritor: The Companies' Relationship, Explained

Cummins is quite a multi-faceted brand, with it attaching itself to all kinds of endeavors throughout its history. It produces engines, power systems, and more, making it an essential name in a variety of industries. It has also been involved with some other major names in their fields, too. For example, Cummins has engaged in a close working relationship with Ford, further entrenching itself in the automobile sphere. It also purchased another mechanical parts giant, Meritor, back in 2022, but why did those at Cummins make it a point to absorb its contemporary in the first place?

According to Cummins itself, the acquisition of Meritor a few years ago was for the benefit of Cummins' product line. Taking in Meritor's employees and technological advancements makes it easier for Cummins to improve on its offerings related to drivetrains and powertrains, which are different components. More specifically, Cummins hoped to find its footing more so in the ePowertrain space, providing customers with the increasingly popular hybrid and electric solutions they'd sought. Additionally, Cummins took the purchase of Meritor as an opportunity to branch out into other areas, such as axles and brakes for commercial trucks, military, and numerous other applications, and get closer to its lower emission goals.

At the time of publication, a few years have passed since the sale of Meritor to Cummins went through. At this stage in the game, here's what their working relationship looks like.